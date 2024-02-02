IN PICTURES: 18 famous people who were born, lived in or associated with Hucknall and Bulwell

See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived in or are associated with the Hucknall and Bulwell areas.
Hucknall and Bulwell are home to plenty of famous faces - who do you recognise? Photo: x
2. Emily Campbell
The Bulwell weightlifter won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she was also one of the England team's flag bearers Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Lord Byron
The famous English romantic poet lived at Newstead Abbey and is buried at Hucknall Parish Church Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Eric Coates
Hucknall composer whose work included the theme to The Dam Busters film and 'The Sleepy Lagoon, the theme to the Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs Photo: Getty Images