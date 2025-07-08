Music lovers packed the area for a day and night of great live tunes. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Music lovers packed the area for a day and night of great live tunes. Photo: Submitted

In pictures: 21 photos from Hucknall Fest 2025

By John Smith
Published 8th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Thousands of music fans descended on Hucknall to dance the night away to top tribute acts at Hucknall Fest 2025.

Hucknall Fest, hosted by Ashfield Council, returned to Titchfield Park on Saturday, July 5, and saw thousands descend on the park throughout the day for live music, fairground rides, a dog show and market village.

The day included tributes to Coldplay, Green Day, Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Sabrina Carpenter.

Solo performers Ant Green and Izzye also took to the stage to get everyone in the festival mood as well as local performers.

The huge fairground saw the return Midnight Express, Freak Out, dodgems, Twister and the traditional ferris wheel.

The event was organised by Out of the Box Events, on behalf of the council.

John Bennett, executive director of place, said: “What a brilliant day, thank you to everyone who came along.

“It was another wonderful event and all of the performers were phenomenal.

"Thankfully the weather was kind to us and I look forward to doing it all again next year.”

The Coldpay Tribute brought the evening to a great end.

1. Hucknall Fest 2025

The Coldpay Tribute brought the evening to a great end. Photo: Submitted

A tasty ice cream was a highlight for this young festival-goer.

2. Hucknall Fest 2025

A tasty ice cream was a highlight for this young festival-goer. Photo: Submitted

Olivia Rodrigo tribute Outrageously Olivia in full voice to the crowd.

3. Hucknall Fest 2025

Olivia Rodrigo tribute Outrageously Olivia in full voice to the crowd. Photo: Submitted

The dodgems were a popular ride on the fairground.

4. Hucknall Fest 2025

The dodgems were a popular ride on the fairground. Photo: Submitted

