Held at its regular home at the John Godber Centre onn Ogle Street, the festival was organised by the centre management and the Nottingham Branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) and over the four days it ran from February 8-11, drinkers were able to sample 91 different beers and 14 different real ciders.

There was also live music on two of the nights from Sunny Grace and Killer Bees.

Andrew Ludlow, secretary of the Nottingham Branch of CAMRA and himself from Hucknall, said: “It was brilliant, it was a really nice event and numbers of visitors were up on the Thursday and Saturday so we were able to have a really successful festival.

"I always have that nervousness of ending the festival with no beer but this year we had well over 40 still on going into the final stages so it was all good, there was plenty to go round.

"People really seemed to be enjoying themselves and it was a hive of activity throughout the four days.

"I must thank, not just the volunteers at the event but also the staff at the John Godber Centre, the manager Kim Pears and her team do an abolutely amazing job and Hucknall is very lucky to have someone like Kim looking after that centre.”

One of the highlights of the festival was the Spyke Golding Shield competition to celebrate the Nottinghamshire brewer with the best new beer produced for, and judged at, the festival by the public.

This year’s winners were Lenton Lane with their beer Escape, while three breweries that were highly commended were Black Iris with High Seas, Blue Monkey with RaspbEEry Wheat Beer and last year’s winners Magpie with their new brew Cavern Dweller.

Andrew continued: “I think Escape won genuinely by succeeding on parts of the competition because it matched the description and so many people came back and said it was really refreshing and hit the spot.

"It was so good to see so many people judging it, tasting the beer, looking at it carefully and then putting their votes in and in then end Lenton Lane were a clear winner.”

More photos from the event on the festival Facebook page.

Hucknall Beer Festival 2024 Members of the festival team, Donny Marlow, Kim Pears, Andrew Ludlow, Becky Wallace and Jenny Carlin.

Hucknall Beer Festival 2024 Festivalgoer Lewis Wood is served another new brew by John Blackley

Hucknall beer festival at the Jogn Godber centre. Steve Warren and Sandra Clarke. Steve Warren and Sandra Clarke enjoying a drink at the event

Hucknall Beer Festival 2024 The festival welcomed plenty of visitors throughout the four days