In pictures: Celebrating 100 years of popular Hucknall store Peppers

You can’t imagine Hucknall without Peppers and that’s been the case now for last 100 years.
By John Smith
Published 28th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

The popular family convenience store is as popular as ever with residents across the town and down the years has always been a hub of activity for everyone in Hucknall, including famous faces like Eric Coates and Robin Bailey.

Now, as it celebrates its centenary in the town, we look back at a few images from then and now and say happy 100 years Peppers.

The early years saw the shop on the corner of High Street and Baker Street.

The early years saw the shop on the corner of High Street and Baker Street. Photo: Submitted

A school kid's dream - shelves packed with jars of sweets

A school kid's dream - shelves packed with jars of sweets Photo: Submitted

Jars of sweets in the window and the old sweet machines outside the shop

Jars of sweets in the window and the old sweet machines outside the shop Photo: Submitted

Hucknall composer Eric Coates regularly bought his pipe tobacco at Peppers

Hucknall composer Eric Coates regularly bought his pipe tobacco at Peppers Photo: Submitted

