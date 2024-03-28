In pictures: Celebrating 100 years of popular Hucknall store Peppers

The popular family convenience store is as popular as ever with residents across the town and down the years has always been a hub of activity for everyone in Hucknall, including famous faces like Eric Coates and Robin Bailey.
Now, as it celebrates its centenary in the town, we look back at a few images from then and now and say happy 100 years Peppers.
1. Peppers 100
The early years saw the shop on the corner of High Street and Baker Street. Photo: Submitted
2. Peppers 100
A school kid's dream - shelves packed with jars of sweets Photo: Submitted
3. Peppers 100
Jars of sweets in the window and the old sweet machines outside the shop Photo: Submitted
4. Peppers 100
Hucknall composer Eric Coates regularly bought his pipe tobacco at Peppers Photo: Submitted