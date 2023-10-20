IN PICTURES: Flooding in Mansfield and Ashfield as Storm Babet lashes Nottinghamshire
Storm Babet has brought heavy rainfall to Nottinghamshire today, with continuous rainfall expected until at least tomorrow (October 21).
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Here are a selection of photos taken around Mansfield and Ashfield showing the extent of the flooding.
There are several road closures across the county and motorists are advised to take extra care and plan their journey before heading out on the road.
