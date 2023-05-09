News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall's Titchfield Park staged a soggy coronation party for Ashfield

In pictures: Hucknall and Bulwell celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The nation came together to witness history at the weekend as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

By John Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:58 BST

Despite the wet weather, nothing dampened the mood of celebration across the country as Britain put on a display of pomp and ceremony that it does best.

Across the country, people held street parties and towns held big community events for everyone to come along to and join in the celebrations.

Hucknall was centre stage for Ashfield as the council held it’s main big public celebration event at Titchfield Park where everyone was able to watch the Coronation service on the big screen, followed by a screening of the family film Paddington 2.

Event-goers also enjoyed face-painting and stalls amongst other highlights.

Elsewhere, people held their own street parties and events as everyone joined in the mood of celebration.

Here are some great pictures from the day...

All residents from the road joined in the celebrations, which included residents from the neighbouring Grassmere Close. All residents helped organise the party and Rose Rigley made some delicious homemade cakes and trifles

1. Kendall Close, Hucknall

All residents from the road joined in the celebrations, which included residents from the neighbouring Grassmere Close. All residents helped organise the party and Rose Rigley made some delicious homemade cakes and trifles Photo: Other

Staff and residents held a celebration party with food, music and a special 'knighthood' for resident Danny

2. Hall Park Care Home, Bulwell

Staff and residents held a celebration party with food, music and a special 'knighthood' for resident Danny Photo: Other

Titchfield Park staged a soggy celebration with Coronation service being shown on the big screen, Braving the rain to watch were Heather and Martin Gill and Brenda and Michael Oldham

3. Titchfield Park, Hucknall

Titchfield Park staged a soggy celebration with Coronation service being shown on the big screen, Braving the rain to watch were Heather and Martin Gill and Brenda and Michael Oldham Photo: jason chadwick

Staff and students at Holgate Academy celebrated the Coronation by planting trees - something His Majesty would certainly approve of

4. Holgate Academy, Hucknall

Staff and students at Holgate Academy celebrated the Coronation by planting trees - something His Majesty would certainly approve of Photo: Other

