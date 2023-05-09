In pictures: Hucknall and Bulwell celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
The nation came together to witness history at the weekend as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Despite the wet weather, nothing dampened the mood of celebration across the country as Britain put on a display of pomp and ceremony that it does best.
Across the country, people held street parties and towns held big community events for everyone to come along to and join in the celebrations.
Hucknall was centre stage for Ashfield as the council held it’s main big public celebration event at Titchfield Park where everyone was able to watch the Coronation service on the big screen, followed by a screening of the family film Paddington 2.
Event-goers also enjoyed face-painting and stalls amongst other highlights.
Elsewhere, people held their own street parties and events as everyone joined in the mood of celebration.
Here are some great pictures from the day...