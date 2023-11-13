In pictures: Hucknall and Bulwell turn out in force for Remembrance Day parades

The cold weather did not put off the people of Hucknall and Bulwell, who lined the streets to remember our fallen war heroes on Remembrance Day.

In both towns there were parades, led by bands and colourful standards, and services at the local churches and war memorials with dignitaries and representatives of the Royal British Legion, armed forces, uniformed services and community groups all laying wreaths.

Everyone then observed the two-minutes silence at 11am.

In Hucknall, the parade started at Market Place and then moved to the cenotaph in Titchfield Park for a service and the Act of Remembrance.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), councillor for Hucknall Central said: “It remains an enormous privilege to attend and support our Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

"Councillors Dave Shaw, John Wilmott and I were delighted to once again support the Hucknall event financially through our Nottinghamshire County Councillor’s Divisional Fund to assist with the parade going ahead and it was great to see a record attendance.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), councillor for Hucknall North said:“I’ve attended the Hucknall Remembrance Sunday commemorations since I was a child and this was one of the biggest attendances I can remember.

"I’d like to thank the Hucknall British Legion and the Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group for organising another extremely successful event.

"Hucknall is renowned for taking time to remember those who gave so much for the freedoms we enjoy today and residents did us proud by attending in their thousands.”

In Bulwell, about 300 people took part in the parade, led by the Notts Pipe & Drum Band, including members of Royal British Legion, ex-servicemen, cadets, brownies, guides, rangers, beavers, cubs, scouts and explorers.

The parade started at Oakleigh Lodge car park and made its way to St Mary’s Church for an outdoor service, conducted by Fr Andrew Fisher.

A bugler played The Last Post and The Reveille as people observed the two-minutes silence.

At the war memorial, which was spectacularly decorated with poppies, the wreath layers included Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab), civic leaders and representatives of the Royal British Legion and the Legion Women’s Section.

