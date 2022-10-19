In pictures: Memories of Hucknall Town's final game at Watnall Road
More than 800 people marked a moment in history as Hucknall Town played their final league match at Watnall Road.
And although the result wasn’t what they wanted as they lost 2-0 to league leaders Aylestone Park in UCL Division One, nothing could dampen the spirit of the day as the Yellows bade farewell to the ground they have called home for the last 79 years.
Now, a new era is set to begin at the club’s new home on Aerial Way.
But before then, fans enjoyed the atmosphere of Watnall Road one last time.
Page 1 of 3