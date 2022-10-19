News you can trust since 1904
More than 800 fans young and old came to say farewell to Hucknall Town's Watnall Road home. Photos: Paul Burley, Ashley Statham, Lee Fox, DC Live Photography

In pictures: Memories of Hucknall Town's final game at Watnall Road

More than 800 people marked a moment in history as Hucknall Town played their final league match at Watnall Road.

By John Smith
42 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 1:29pm

And although the result wasn’t what they wanted as they lost 2-0 to league leaders Aylestone Park in UCL Division One, nothing could dampen the spirit of the day as the Yellows bade farewell to the ground they have called home for the last 79 years.

Now, a new era is set to begin at the club’s new home on Aerial Way.

But before then, fans enjoyed the atmosphere of Watnall Road one last time.

Members of the club's youth team, Hucknall Warriors, with the first-team players before the game.

Photo: Ashley Statham

Free entry saw a bumper crowd of more than 800 turn out for the game

Photo: Paul Burley

Hucknall Town said goodbye to Watnall Road after 79 years

Photo: Paul Burley

Youngsters from the junior sides welcomed the players on to the pitch

Photo: Ashley Statham

