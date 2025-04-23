We're looking back at St George's Day events from the past, like this parade at Newstead Abbey in 2019. Photo: National WorldWe're looking back at St George's Day events from the past, like this parade at Newstead Abbey in 2019. Photo: National World
In pictures: St George's Day celebrations in and around Hucknall down the years

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
St George's Day, celebrated annually on April 23rd, is England's national day, commemorating the nation’s patron saint.

A celebration of patriotism and all things English – it’s also the anniversary of the great playwright William Shakespeare’s birth and death – it’s a chance to enjoy what being English is all about.

We’ve delved into the Dispatch archives to find a few pictures of St George’s Day events in Hucknall, Bulwell and sourrounding areas, from the past – do you recognise anyone on one of these?

Cubs and Scouts march past Hucknall Library during a parade in the town back in 1990.

1. St George's Day retro

Cubs and Scouts march past Hucknall Library during a parade in the town back in 1990. Photo: Nottinghamshire Libraries

In 2012, Hucknall SureStart Children's Centre Dad's Club held a St George's Day themed-event with seed planting and craft activities.

2. St George's Day retro

In 2012, Hucknall SureStart Children's Centre Dad's Club held a St George's Day themed-event with seed planting and craft activities. Photo: National World

Young scouts dressed as St George taking part in the 2019 parade at Newstead Abbey.

3. St George's Day retro

Young scouts dressed as St George taking part in the 2019 parade at Newstead Abbey. Photo: National World

A youngster enjoy St George's Day celebrations in Bulwell in 2017.

4. St George's Day retro

A youngster enjoy St George's Day celebrations in Bulwell in 2017. Photo: National World

