In Pictures: The 8 pubs, restaurants and takeaways on sale now in north Nottinghamshire

If you’ve ever dreamed of quitting your job and setting up your own business, now could be your chance.
Running your own business can be a highly rewarding experience, and there are currently a number of commercial properties in the hospitality industry looking for new owners.
Whether you have dreamed of opening your very own sports bar, or a Michelin-star restaurant, one of these premises could be your chance to reach your goal.
Here is our pick of the current freehold and leasehold pubs, restaurants and takeaways available in north Nottinghamshire.
1. New year, new business...
Photo: Zoopla
2. Old Ship Inn, Bridge Street, Worksop
This Grade II listed building is available for £225,000. Thought to be Worksop's oldest pub, the Old Ship Inn has been shut for a number of years but there is now the chance to make it a key part of the town. The property is being finished off by the landlord and it is expected to have a ground floor of 3,500 sq ft with the opportunity to create outdoor seating.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Town Mill, Bridge Street, Mansfield
This huge freehold property is listed for £550,000 and boasts three floors and a riverside location in Mansfield centre. The Grade II listed building has been stripped for refurbishment and has planning permission for a brewery, public house and training centre with letting bedrooms. It has a gated entrance leading to a large car park and garden area.
Photo: Zoopla
4. The GPO, Exchange Street, Retford
This bar and restaurant has undergone an extensive refurbishment as it gets set to re-open its doors in a prime town-centre location. The former post office boasts ground floor open-plan public areas measuring approximately 2900 sq ft, with upstairs being residential accommodation. It is advertised at £60,000 leasehold premium and £35,000 per year.
Photo: Zoopla