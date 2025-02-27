Increased opening hours for Hucknall library

Hucknall library will soon have updated opening and closing times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes and increases to the hours of Hucknall Library should soon come into effect after approval by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Hucknall Library is currently open for 46 hours per week, receiving more than 60,000 visits each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An improvement project by the Arts Council England and the County Council has meant it has recently been updated to make the building more flexible and accessible.

Hucknall library will soon have updated opening and closing times

Changes to Hucknall Library mean it will be open for two extra hours a week, with the biggest change falling on Wednesdays, where it currently operates from 9am to noon.

The updated hours will see the library open on Mondays from 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays from 9am to 6pm, where Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays it will open from 9am to 5pm and it will remain open from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

A consultation regarding the proposed changes received 300 responses with more than 60 per cent preferring the changed hours over the current arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority’s libraries are managed by Inspire, which is contracted to deliver the council’s statutory public library service.

A 2019 review into all of the council’s library opening hours saw changes to the opening hours of 28 libraries, but this did not include Hucknall library due to operational issues.

West Bridgford Library will also be open longer.

A council document reads: “Changes in operational staffing arrangements will allow for the delivery of additional hours within the proposed pattern of opening for both libraries, and therefore can be accommodated within the current staffing budgets.”

The council’s website states the implementation date of the changes from March 4.