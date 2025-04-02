INSPIRE: The best libraries in and around Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

During half term, you may be considering taking the little ones to the library, either to join an event or to take out a book.

Here are the Inspire libraries located throughout the North Nottinghamshire area, ranked based on Google reviews.

Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries is a charitable community benefit society delivering a range of cultural and learning services across Nottinghamshire.

Libraries in this list include venues in your area with ratings over 4.4, based on more than 10 reviews.

For a full list of libraries in Nottinghamshire, visit www.inspireculture.org.uk/reading-information/find-a-library/.

Warsop Library Warsop Library, located on High Street, has received a 5-star rating based on 12 reviews.

Worksop Library Worksop Library, located on Memorial Avenue, has a rating of 4.8 stars based on more than 70 Google reviews.

Hucknall Library Hucknall Library, located on South Street, has a rating of 4.8 stars based on 55 Google reviews.