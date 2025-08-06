Intrepid Hucknall Wombles work their magic on area around Holgate schools
Posting on the group’s Facebook page, group founder Matt Williams said: “Ten intrepid Wombles joined together to tackle the area between Holgate Primary School and the Holgate Academy as best we could in the time we had.
“We collected 41 bags of rubbish weighing approximately 270kg in total and found some strange items, including a stapler, a bag of laminate flooring offcuts, a bag of rubble and the largest Nitrous Oxide canister I’ve ever seen.
“Many thanks to everyone who came and helped out and as always none of this would be possible without your help and the help of our brilliant sponsors – Aero Fabrications Ltd, Beer Shack, One for all Accounting Angels, NG Pest Control, Fat Skeleton and BPR Medical.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.