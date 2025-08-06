Intrepid Hucknall Wombles work their magic on area around Holgate schools

Ten members of the litter-picking group Hucknall Wombles have collected more than 40 bags of rubbish from their latest session on land around the two Holgate schools in the town.

Posting on the group’s Facebook page, group founder Matt Williams said: “Ten intrepid Wombles joined together to tackle the area between Holgate Primary School and the Holgate Academy as best we could in the time we had.

“We collected 41 bags of rubbish weighing approximately 270kg in total and found some strange items, including a stapler, a bag of laminate flooring offcuts, a bag of rubble and the largest Nitrous Oxide canister I’ve ever seen.

“Many thanks to everyone who came and helped out and as always none of this would be possible without your help and the help of our brilliant sponsors – Aero Fabrications Ltd, Beer Shack, One for all Accounting Angels, NG Pest Control, Fat Skeleton and BPR Medical.”