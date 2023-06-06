Be part of The Maggie’s Virtual Gran Fondo cycling event this summer and challenge yourself to cycle 250 or 500 kilometres while raising money to help support people with cancer.

A Gran Fondo loosely translates as ‘Big Race’ and is all about community, inclusion and celebrating competitive cycling for everyone, not just the pros.

A Maggie’s spokesman said: “We’re so excited to be a national charity partner for the UCI Cycling World Championships and would love you to support us by taking part in our Gran Fondo. Select your distance, set your start date and cycle when and where you want before the championships come to a close on August 13.”

Maggie’s is a charity providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK and online. Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, the centres are warm and welcoming, and are run by expert staff who help people live well with cancer. The first centre opened in Edinburgh in 1996. There are now 26 centres across the UK and abroad, with more planned for the future.

Whether you go the distance on a road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, BMX, turbo trainer or static bike, this big ride is open to cyclists of all levels.

Sign up now to receive your free cycling jersey and raise funds for Maggie’s to help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down.

The spokesman said: “Our long-term ambition is to build 60 centres around the UK so we can be there for everyone diagnosed with cancer. Only with the help of people like you can we achieve our target.

“Join our community through the dedicated Maggie’s Virtual Gran Fondo Facebook group. You can track your rides on Strava and join our Strava group to be part of the chat.

“And if that wasn’t enough, you can compete for trophies through your rides. Whether you’re the top fundraiser, the oldest or youngest, have the best finish line photo or outlandish cycling outfit, you’ll be in with a chance to win.

“Check out the list of trophies up for grabs on our website and select which you’d like to compete for as you register.”