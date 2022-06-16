Cinema boss Mark Gallagher not only had a jeep from the original Jurassic Park movie parked outside the High Street venue, he also had four models of the raptors that have proved to the be the big prehistoric stars throughout out the whole Jurassic Park series.

People were able to have their photos taken with the jeep and the dinosaurs on the night and donate to charity in the process.

Mark said: “We raised £215.60 in donations which will go towards The Cow Shed’s appeal raising money for Our Dementia Choir.”

Arc Cinema staff with the Jurassic Park jeep and raptors outside the Hucknall venue

This week sees the arrival of the Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear, telling the story of how Buzz became the world’s favourite space ranger.

Also new this week is The Black Phone (15), a chilling tale in which a 13-year-old boy, abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims.

Film times for the week (Friday, June 17 to Thursday, June 23):

GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT (15): Wed 20:00.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 14:20 17:35 19:35 20:15; Sat & Sun 13:50 14:20 16:55 19:40 20:40; Wed & Thu 14:45 17:45 20:15.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 14:50 15:50 17:10 18:05 20:20; Sat 11:00 11:30 12:00 13:40 16:00 17:20 18:20 20:50; Sun 11:00 11:30 12:00 13:40 16:00 17:20 18:20 18:35 20:50l Wed 15:40 17:55; Thu 15:40 17:55 19:50.

THE BLACK PHONE (15): Wed & Thu 15:00 17:30 20:45.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 14:50 17:30 20:35; Sat & Sun 13:15 15:55 20:00; Wed & Thu 15:00 17:45 20:30