Tesco Extra in Hucknall will be taking part

The offer is up and running now having started on Monday (July 19) and will continue until Wednesday September 1 at the sites off Ashgate Road in Hucknall and Jennison Street in Bulwell.

It covers the Pick ‘N’ Mix meal deal, usually £2.75, which includes a sandwich, soft drink, piece of fruit and two snacks, or a kids’ hot meal. The hot meal deal, usually £2.85, includes main course choices such as baked chicken goujons, fish fingers or ‘hidden veg’ mac and cheese among others

Adult customers can choose from a range of premium quality meals from the café including avocado on toast, the vegan breakfast and fish and chips.

Jo Barnes, head of marketing and food development at Tesco Café, said: “The summer holidays are the perfect opportunity for some quality family time and a little treat. Families can enjoy a premium quality breakfast, lunch or dinner together whilst shopping at Tesco, all for great value as kids eat free when an adult spends just £3.50.