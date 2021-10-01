Samantha Widnall, who runs online book store Tommy's Tiny Treasures, has teamed up with Friends of Ashfield North Children's Centre to raise funds to help those less fortunate during the season of good will.

Every penny raised will be used to purchase Christmas presents for children in the local area who may otherwise go without.

Having previously held charity raffles and donated books to King’s Mill Hospital, Samantha said the fundraising initiative is set to be her most ambitious yet.

She said: “I’ve done little things in the past but nothing on this scale.

"This is a bit bigger than anything I’ve done before."

The Selston resident is hoping to raise up to £1,000 to purchase the gifts, with the aim of spreading Christmas cheer to families who use Ashfield North Children's Centre after a difficult time.

She said: “It’s been a really tough year and now more than ever children and families are working with the local children's centre to gain support and help.

“Especially with furlough ending this week, I think it’s going to be a bit more tight for most this year than what it has been previously.”

The gifts will be presented at a Christmas event at the centre, where children will also be visited by a very special guest.

She said: “Santa will bring presents and give the children a magical Christmas. It will be so invaluable for the families that are struggling.”

Samantha, also known as ‘the book lady’, has also been working with the children’s centre to acquire books to help youngsters cope with various issues, including bereavement.

"Obviously Covid has brought a lot of death and so there is a need for books on grief,” she added.

If Samantha hits her £1,000 target, Usborne Books has generously offered to provide an additional £600 worth of free books for the centre.