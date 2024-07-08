Labour wins Hucknall seat and sweeps into power as Michelle Welsh beats Sir Mark Spencer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Michelle Welsh is the new MP for Hucknall after defeating Tory Sir Mark Spencer in the Sherwood Forest seat.

Ms Welsh polled 18,841 votes to win with a majority of more than 5,000 and end Mr Spencer’s 14 years as Hucknall’s MP.

Mr Spencer polled 13,398 votes to finish second ahead of Reform’s Helen O’Hare in third with 11,320 votes.

Ms Welsh said: “I am so humbled, honoured and privileged to be elected as your Labour Member of Parliament for Sherwood Forest.

Labour's Michelle Welsh is the new MP for Hucknall. Photo: Submitted

“Together, we campaigned for change and overturned a massive majority of over 16,000.

“Thank you so much to each and every single person who put their faith in me.

“I will honour the trust you have given me and I will work tirelessly to earn that trust from all of you.”

Mr Spencer later posted on Facebook: “I would first of all like to thank all of you who voted for me, and those who have supported me for the 14 years as your MP.

Sir Mark Spencer has lost his seat after 14 years. Photo: Submitted

"Having the chance to represent the place I call home was very special and something I will remember forever.

“Congratulations to Michelle, it is a privilege and a honour representing this community and I wish her the best of luck.”

The Hucknall result was just one part of a sensational night for Labour, who swept back into power as the Conservative vote collapsed, including losing many to Reform UK, who defeated the Tories in several constituencies across the country.

Elsewhere in Nottinghamshire, Lee Anderson won Ashfield for Reform while there were more huge results for Labour as Steve Yemm unseated Nottinghamshire Council leader Ben Bradley in Mansfield, Juliet Campbell unseated Darren Henry in Broxtowe, Michael Payne regained Gedling – which includes Bestwood Village – from Tom Randall and James Naish defeated Ruth Edwards to take Rushcliffe.

New Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said to all Labour voters: “Thank you truly - you have changed our country".

He added that ‘a mandate like this comes with a great responsibility’ and that his Government would ‘return politics to public service’ and ‘show it can be a force for good’.

By contrast, Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, while retaining his Richmond & Northallerton, cut a crestfallen figure and said: “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn and I take responsibility for the loss.”

Sherwood Forest results:

Michelle Welsh (Lab) - 18,841

Mark Spencer (Con) – 13,398

Helen O'Hare (Reform) – 11,320

Sheila Greatrex-White (Green) – 2,216

David Dobbie (Lib Dem) – 1,838