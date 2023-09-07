News you can trust since 1904
Large bag of cannabis and green pills found during Huthwaite car search

A large bag of cannabis and green pills believed to be MDMA were found following a routine vehicle stop in Huthwaite.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Officers pulled over the driver of an Audi on Chesterfield Street on Tuesday, September 5,at about 12.55pm.

A full search of the vehicle was conducted where two bags of cannabis and a large amount of green pills were found.

A 28-year-old man was arrested with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Suspects will often try to convince officers drugs found in their car are for personal use.

“However, when we pull the car apart, we often find drugs stashed, sometimes in the most unusual places. In this car we found some of the drugs stuffed in a pillowcase.

“Anyone who thinks they can drive around the streets of Nottinghamshire with large amounts of drugs will finally found themselves in our custody.

“Not only will we arrest you for possession with intent to supply but carry out a drugs test to see if you are driving under the influence. This way we not only disrupt your drug operation, but ensure we take you off our roads.”

