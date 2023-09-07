Large bag of cannabis and green pills found during Huthwaite car search

Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers pulled over the driver of an Audi on Chesterfield Street on Tuesday, September 5,at about 12.55pm.

A full search of the vehicle was conducted where two bags of cannabis and a large amount of green pills were found.

A 28-year-old man was arrested with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

A large bag of cannabis and green pills believed to be MDMA were found following a routine vehicle stop in Huthwaite.

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, said: “Suspects will often try to convince officers drugs found in their car are for personal use.

“However, when we pull the car apart, we often find drugs stashed, sometimes in the most unusual places. In this car we found some of the drugs stuffed in a pillowcase.

“Anyone who thinks they can drive around the streets of Nottinghamshire with large amounts of drugs will finally found themselves in our custody.

