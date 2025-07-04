Late evening service comes to Hucknall Green Connect service
From Monday, July 7, passengers using the Trentbarton Green Hucknall Connect service will see the service, which currently runs until 7pm, continue to operate every 30 minutes until 11pm from Monday to Saturday.
The changes, which have been funded by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in partnership with trentbarton, mean that passengers will be able to connect into the town centre including the tram and train station for onward travel to Nottingham, Kirkby, Sutton and Mansfield.
Trentbarton’s threes service, which links to the green Hucknall Connect service, will also see improvements to ensure that journeys are more efficient and reliable.
See the new timetable at trentbarton.co.uk/news-and-media/our-news/article/connecttimetablechanges6July