Late evening service comes to Hucknall Green Connect service

Green Hucknall Connect bus on route

Bus passengers in Hucknall will soon be able to travel later into the evening thanks to funding from the county council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday, July 7, passengers using the Trentbarton Green Hucknall Connect service will see the service, which currently runs until 7pm, continue to operate every 30 minutes until 11pm from Monday to Saturday.

The changes, which have been funded by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) in partnership with trentbarton, mean that passengers will be able to connect into the town centre including the tram and train station for onward travel to Nottingham, Kirkby, Sutton and Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trentbarton’s threes service, which links to the green Hucknall Connect service, will also see improvements to ensure that journeys are more efficient and reliable.

See the new timetable at trentbarton.co.uk/news-and-media/our-news/article/connecttimetablechanges6July