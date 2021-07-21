Late-night buses to return for Hucknal and Bulwell travellers now Covid-19 rules have been axed

With coronavirus venue capacity limits now relaxed and nightclubs allowed to reopen, trentbarton expects extra late-night demand, particularly at weekends.

Services seeing the return of night journeys include red arrow, the calverton, the cotgrave, i4, the keyworth, mainline, rainbow one, the threes and two.

Jeff Counsell, managing director at trentbarton, said: “With nightclubs opening and more people able to visit other night-time destinations such as pubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas, we want to be there for them to get safely home.

trentbarton is reinstating many of its late-night bus services

“To cope with the extra demand, we are reinstating lots of night buses either in their pre-Covid form or with slight timetable changes.

“We are ready to support our customers’ personal decisions on whether to continue wearing face coverings as there is no evidence that public transport is any less safe than other indoor venues.

“We will continue with the measures we have long had in place to minimise any potential transmission of the virus, including our enhanced and robust multi-step cleaning regime.

"Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should stay at home and not travel.”