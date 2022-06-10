Library bus heading to Bestwood Village with books for all ages

The library bus has lots of books onboard to cater for all age groups from early years books to children, teenagers and everyone else.If you don’t have a library card then just bring a photo ID and the driver can sign you up for membership.

The centre is also hosting a community coffee morning on the day so if you don’t want to get a book but do want to come for a drink and a chat, then you’re very welcome.Staff at the centre are also looking for volunteers to help serve coffee and tea and have a chat with people on the day.Doors open at 9.30am on the day and close at 11.30am.