Limited places left for Bestwood Country Park tree-planting session to mark Platinum Jubilee

There are now limited places available for the free event on March 6 with only a morning slot at 10am till available for people to book.

The 1pm afternoon slot is now fully booked – although a reserve list has been created for those still wanting to register an interest for that time.

Participants will get to plant at least one small tree each and are advised to wear warm clothes, sturdy footwear and to bring their own spade, if they have one.

People can sign up now to plant a tree at Bestwood Country Park for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

As well as celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, the session will also contribute to Trees for Climate – a major climate change programme being delivered across Nottinghamshire by Greenwood Community Forest and the county council, with support from the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Bestwood will have approximately 17,000 new trees planted as part of the programme.

Coun Mike Adams (Con), Nottinghamshire County Council’s environment ambassador, said: “It is great we can celebrate Her Majesty’s dedicated service over the last 70 years in this way, in addition to doing something that’s really going to give a huge boost to our local environment.

“This particular session is going to be extra special as it will contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy – a UK-wide effort to plant trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

“It is also another important step in our Trees for Climate programme.”

The event is also being supported by Friends of Bestwood Country Park.

Rob Carlyle, group chairman, said: “We are delighted that Bestwood Country Park is taking part in the Trees for Climate programme and that the local community can get stuck in with this important project.

“Once finished, approximately 30 hectares of land at the country park will be covered with thousands of new trees bringing umpteen benefits including enhanced air quality and new habitats for our precious wildlife.”

To book a place on the morning, click here.

Children under-18 are welcome to take part the event, although they must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and dogs can also attend as long as on a lead and are managed responsibly.