Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance paramedic invited to speak at East Midlands Major Trauma Network conference
A paramedic from Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was invited to take part in the East Midlands Major Trauma Network’s annual conference which focussed on ‘the patient journey through the major trauma pathway, from zero hour to rehabilitation’.
Presenting the first talk, Zero Hour, the pre-hospital challenges; family and staff perspectives, paramedic Danielle Gray took the audience through a typical Helicopter Emergency Medical Service day, while discussing the aviation, clinical, geographical and environmental challenges faced.
She said: “I included a case study of a former patient who lost his life after a motorcycle accident, aged 22.
“I was able to discuss the challenges we faced with this case and what we do as a high-functioning specialist team to overcome these challenges and what we have learnt from them.
“The patient’s parents attended and supported my presentation, explaining how they were supported by LNAA’s patient and family liaison officer.
“His mother bravely shared the family’s perspective of this incident, which demonstrated both raw emotion and gratitude.”