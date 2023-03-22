Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance showcase impact of their life-saving service in new video

Also in the video is eight-year-old patient Bradley.

The charity receives no direct funding from the Government and yet they are tasked with delivering this emergency service to increasingly more people each year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022 it cost £8million to keep the helicopter flying and the critical care cars operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week and with increased demand this figure will increase in 2023.

The new video features doctors, paramedics and pilots responding to missions across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire

Karen Jobling, chief executive officer, said: “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of people across the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement