Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance welcome two new recruits to the flying team

A devoted supporter of the charity discovered a pair of Barn Owls nesting in their garden and has named them 'Lincs' and 'Notts'.

The supporter said: "As an avid fan of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) and residing just a stone's throw away from their base, I often catch glimpses of the helicopter soaring to aid those in need.

The owls have been named 'Lincs' and 'Notts'

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On the very evening the barn owls settled into their new home, the helicopter happened to fly directly above at the same time.

"It felt like destiny, so I decided to name them 'Lincs' and 'Notts'."

The owls have also laid five eggs, and LNAA are eagerly awaiting their hatch in early June.