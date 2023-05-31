News you can trust since 1904
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance welcome two new recruits to the flying team

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are thrilled to announce the arrival of two special recruits to its aviation team.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st May 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:50 BST

A devoted supporter of the charity discovered a pair of Barn Owls nesting in their garden and has named them 'Lincs' and 'Notts'.

The supporter said: "As an avid fan of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) and residing just a stone's throw away from their base, I often catch glimpses of the helicopter soaring to aid those in need.

The owls have been named 'Lincs' and 'Notts'The owls have been named 'Lincs' and 'Notts'
"On the very evening the barn owls settled into their new home, the helicopter happened to fly directly above at the same time.

"It felt like destiny, so I decided to name them 'Lincs' and 'Notts'."

The owls have also laid five eggs, and LNAA are eagerly awaiting their hatch in early June.

Owl updates as well as footage capturing the first few weeks of these owlets’ lives will be featured over the next few weeks on the charity’s website, www.ambucopter.org.uk.