List of 92 unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim

The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire that are waiting for someone to inherit.

By Kirsty Hamilton
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:06pm

If you have one of these surnames you could be in for some money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire.

An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown.

However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased relative’s property.

These are 92 unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Nottinghamshire

Alcindor

Asafat

Ashley

Baradi

Barker

Beames

Bedford

Benner

Boyd

Brailsford

Brown

Castledine

Cheetham

Clarke

Conroy

Cope

Czolij

Dallaway

Dalton

Darling

Diklic

Dolaghan

Erumuse

Flint

Frederick

Gagg

Gerrard

Graywolf

Griffin

Gyongyosi

Hardy

Harewood

Herbert

Hicking

Jenkins

Johnson

Kaleniuk

Kaminski

Kelly

Kenyon

Komjathy

Kozluk

Krokosz

Lamb

Leach

Littlewood

Lunn

Mackay

Mair

Makowski

Mantle

Marshall

Matthews

McGhee

McKeown

Meehan

Minta

Murphy

Myles

Nelson

Noble

Nurse

Nyul

Parks

Parr

Peters

Picken

Proskurnia

Reid

Rhodes

Roy

Shelton

Smart

Smith

Smyth

Snowden

Spray

Stasiulis

Stec

Taylor

Thomas

Tranter

Turner

Vaughan

Ward

Warner

Watson

Whitlam

Williamson

Wilson

Windle

Worsnop

How to claim an unclaimed estate

Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.