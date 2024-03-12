Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The WI is a unique organisation shaped by its members. In 1915, we set out to give women a voice and to be a force for good in the community. Since then, our members and our ambitions alike have grown tremendously. Today, we are the largest women’s organisation in the UK and we pride ourselves on being a trusted place for all women of all generations, to share experiences and learn from each other.

IWD takes place on March 8 every year to celebrate women’s rights and inspire people to fight for gender equality. A United Nations-sanctioned global holiday, IWD celebrates women’s contributions to society, raises awareness about the fight for gender parity and inspires support for organisations that support women globally.

Residents and the ladies from the WI took part in discussions about the role of the many different women who have shaped history from Cleopatra and Boudica to Florence Nightingale and Marie Curie right through to Queen Elizabeth II and Mrs Thatcher. They talked about the important women in their own lives and celebrated the achievements of their fellow residents.

Local care home celebrates International Women's Day.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home said: “We’ve all had a really interesting day thinking about the very many brilliant women who have had such an impact on our lives, whether that was an historic figure or people in our own family. It was good to share our experiences, take stock and reflect on how much society has changed over the years. I would like to thank the ladies from the WI for taking the time to come into our home, I know our residents fully enjoyed their visit and are looking forward to their next visit”

Resident Pauline Bosworth commented: “It is amazing to think how much things have changed just in my lifetime, when I was younger there were so many things it was deemed inappropriate for women to do. It is wonderful that women have so many more opportunities these days and days like this are so important to make sure we keep going in the right direction.”

The WI are looking for more women to become members and if you would like to join please sign up on their website: www.thewi.org.uk

