Locket Hucknall woman was given by Queen Victoria sold for £3,000

A locket given to a Hucknall woman by Queen Victoria, has been sold for £3,000 at auction.

The gold and agate mourning locket, which commemorated the death of Queen Victoria’s favourite servant and confidant, John Brown, was originally presented to Elizabeth Smith who was housekeeper to the Queen at Osborne House on the Isle of White.

Elizabeth worked for the Queen for 33 years before returning to her home town of Hucknall.

It sold for £3000 when it went under the hammer at Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers in Melbourne, Derby on June 18.

Irita Marriott with the gold locket Queen Victoria gave to Hucknall woman Elizabeth Smith. Photo: Submitted

Irita Marriott, well known for her TV appearances on shows like Bargain Hunt, Greatest Auction, Antiques Road Trip, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and owner of the auction house responsible for the sale, said: “We had a lot of interest around the locket in the lead up to the auction and it achieved one right Royal result.

"The provenance which accompanied it is what made it really special, we could trace where it has been handed down through Elizabeth's family directly from her time working for Queen Victoria.”

The locket was sold as part of Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers June Two-Day Antique and Collectors Auction event.

Hers is one of a small number of female-run auction houses in the UK and is the setting for the show The Derbyshire Auction House on Really.