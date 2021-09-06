And while K&S Balloons & Confectionary is not offering customers the chance to actually be like the two loveable rogues from the classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses, they can now offer you the chance to drive like them in a carbon copy yellow Trotters Independent Traders three-wheeled Reliant Robin car.

Kirsty Stevenson, the company’s owner and founder, said: “We started a year ago, almost by chance, as we have another company that does holiday homes and we do all our own balloons and displays for that so we decided to start doing that as a second part of the business too and that’s how the new company came about.

"It’s gone from being just sweets and balloons to now we have an office in Bestwood Village and we do weddings and now we’ve got this car.

K&S now have an Only Fools and Horses car for people to hire

"My partner is a huge Only Fools fan and his friend owns this car and and he messaged us and said he’d got the van and what did we think?

"We knew so many people would love as something different so we said that we could have it and the amount of enquiries we’ve already had, we definitely didn’t anticipate.

"Our friend brought it round to us the other day, I put it on our Facebook page the same night and within an hour, my phone was ringing off the hook and not just locally either.

"We’ve got holiday homes in Lincolnshire and there are people there interested too because it’s pretty unique, there’s not that many of these cars in the country.

"What we didn’t want to do was advertise this unless we knew it was going to work, so we put these feelers out on Facebook and social media and within a day, we had people ringing us up wanting to hire it.”

The car’s first outing will be on September 18 to enable Kirsty to get everything in place and after that, it will be available to hire for your event.