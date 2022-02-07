The beyond diagnosis service provides emotional and practical support to anyone affected by cancer in Nottingham, Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood.

Macmillan is looking for volunteers for just one or two hours a week to provide a listening ear and someone to talk to, for someone on their cancer journey.

Practical support can range from helping with shopping to accompanying to an appointment.

Macmillan is looking for volunteers from Hucknall and Bulwell

Macmillan’s website says a full day's Macmillan training will be provided and the service is supported by a team of Macmillan professionals

You need to be 18 years old or over to apply for this opportunity.

Macmillan is is looking for people with an ability to communicate clearly with others, excellent listening skills, empathy and ablity to respond to the needs of others, reliability and punctuality and an ability to work independently with guidance and support

Volunteers can gain from the opportunity the satisfaction of helping local people affected by cancer, access to additional training related to the role, development of active listening and responding skills and meeting an inspiring group of volunteers at volunteer coffee mornings.

You can download a role description here.