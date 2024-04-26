Man arrested near Bulwell after device used to steal cars was seized by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were travelling though Bulwell when they received intelligence about a car nearby that was suspected to be on cloned plates.

The Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) team managed to track the vehicle down to the Top Valley area minutes later, around 10pm on Tuesday, April 23.

At that point, the officers pulled the car in question over in Ridgeway and carried out a search at the roadside.

A device designed to clone car keys without taking the original set was then retrieved from inside the vehicle, along with a second registration plate.

Suspecting they could be involved in criminality, officers at that point arrested the driver, a 20-year-old man, on suspicion of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect was also arrested for driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

Sergeant Matthew Crabtree, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Theft is a very serious offence that can have big ramifications for victims, and that certainly applies to those who have their vehicles taken.

“In this incident, we were able to seize a device that we suspect was intended to be used to break into and steal cars.

“This discovery was made, thanks to some good police work by the officers involved in initially investigating reports of a vehicle being driven on cloned plates.

“We were also able to arrest a suspect during this stop, so this was a positive result all-round.”