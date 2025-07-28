Man dies following Hucknall lorry fire

A 54-year-old man has died following a lorry fire in Hucknall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is now underway into incident.

Firefighters from Hucknall, Stockhill, Eastwood and Arnold Fire Stations were mobilised to the incident just after 11pm on July 26, following several 999 calls to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Services’s (NFRS) joint fire control from members of the public.

Dan Palmer, NFRS group manager, said: “I would like to send my sincere condolences to the gentleman's family and friends, on behalf of everyone at NFRS.

Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Thank you to all of the crews who attended this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to thank our blue light partners and our joint control room for your professionalism throughout this sad incident.

“The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 799 of 27 July 2025.