Man dies following Hucknall lorry fire

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Jul 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 17:07 BST
A 54-year-old man has died following a lorry fire in Hucknall.

An investigation is now underway into incident.

Firefighters from Hucknall, Stockhill, Eastwood and Arnold Fire Stations were mobilised to the incident just after 11pm on July 26, following several 999 calls to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Services’s (NFRS) joint fire control from members of the public.

Dan Palmer, NFRS group manager, said: “I would like to send my sincere condolences to the gentleman's family and friends, on behalf of everyone at NFRS.

Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.placeholder image
Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Thank you to all of the crews who attended this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I would also like to thank our blue light partners and our joint control room for your professionalism throughout this sad incident.

“The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 799 of 27 July 2025.

Related topics:HucknallEastwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice