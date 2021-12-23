Man dramatically rescued by police from sinking car in freezing Annesley lake

The officers had earlier responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

About an hour later they found a car believed to have been involved in the incident which was parked in Lakeview Drive in Annesley.

However as they approached, the vehicle rolled down a grass bank and into the lake.

Police rescued a man from a sinking car in an Annesley lake

The car floated across the water and started to sink.

The brave officers acted quickly and entered the freezing water.

When they reached the car they smashed a window, dragged the driver out and pulled him to safety.

He was given medical aid by a paramedic before being taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for hypothermia.

The incident happened at about 11.30pm on Wednesday, December 22.

Other than exposure to the cold and a cut to the head of one of the officers, they were uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As the car sank the driver was seen with inches of air between his head and the roof.

“The officers showed real courage and determination by wading into the freezing cold water to rescue him.

"Police officers always put the safety of the public first and are always there when people are in their hour of need.