Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were called yesterday, November 22, at about noon, following an explosion at an end terrace property on Commercial Road, Bulwell.

After an initial investigation the fire service believe that this was caused by a gas explosion in the basement of the property.

One man was airlifted to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he received treatment for injuries that are not life threatening, directly related to the explosion.

The explosion has severely damaged the front ground floor of the property.

Fire engines from Stockhill, Arnold, Eastwood, Mansfield and Edwinstowe, plus the specialist rescue unit from Highfields, were all in attendance and other services, including Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, and the gas and electric board were also on the scene.

The emergency services left the scene at about 4.30pm and the incident has now been handed over to the police service.

Nine nearby properties were evacuated as a precautionary measure and the area was also cordoned off.

Residents were advised to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed.

Richard Ellis, fire service station manager and incident commander, said: “Thank you to local residents for your patience and understanding.

"The evacuation of the immediate area was done with the best intentions to keep people safe.”

