Man snaps selfie with boxing star ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury in surprise meet in North Notts

John Reed, aged 39, has called the British boxing champion Tyson Fury a “true legend” after he agreed to a selfie in Worksop.

John was visiting his family in Langold over the Christmas break when he ventured into Worksop town centre to indulge in a jacket potato for lunch. Just minutes later, he heard the unmistakable voice of Mr Fury outside M&Co on Bridge Place.

He turned around to see Mr Fury ushering three of his six children out of a sparkling Land Rover Defender, and headed towards Subway.

John Reed managed to bag himself a selfie with boxing champion Tyson Fury while in Worksop.

Seizing the moment, John, an engineer manager for the British Army, waited for Mr Fury to return to his car where he asked for a photo of them together.

John said: “There were a few people that noticed, but there wasn't actually a crowd as such. I think more people had seen him in the shop. I had obviously clocked him going into Subway so I thought if I wait for him to come out, it might be a better opportunity.”

And a better opportunity it was, as John now has a photo for proof of the “surprise” meeting with Mr Fury, but like most celebrity encounters it did not come without a slight fluster.

Tyson Fury parked on Bridge Place before heading with three of his children to Subway.

John added: “Whilst taking the selfie, Tyson spoke to tell me my camera was the wrong way round. After my minor mishap, the photo was taken and he was on his way after being wished a good day by myself.”

