Manager at Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator to sleep rough for homelessness charity

NET is stepping up its support for some of the most vulnerable people in the communities it serves across the network by backing an initiative highlighting the plight of rough sleepers.

As the dark nights draw in and the temperatures drop, commercial manager Chris Williams will be joining volunteers and supporters of the charity Framework for a ‘Big Sleep Out’ at Nottingham Racecourse.

The event on Saturday, October 15, also aims to raise money for Framework, a charity that supports the homeless in Nottinghamshire and has plans to build 200 new homes over the next five years.

NET manager Chris Williams will be taking part in the Framework big sleep out next week

Chris said: “NET has championed the organisation for a number of years and the Big Sleep Out is always one of their main events, so we were keen to get involved.

“In the run up to event we’ve donated several thousand pounds worth of free advertising to help promote the fundraiser, and you might have seen the eye-catching tram ‘wrap’ that’s been turning heads across the city.”

As well as taking part in the chilly challenge, Chris has also been asked to judge a competition to find the best temporary shelter at the event that will also include live entertainment and a host of other activities.

Advertisement

He continued: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in this very special fundraiser that has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of people who are at their most vulnerable.

Framework was founded in 2001 following the merger of two Nottingham-based charities and currently houses up to 1,224 people at any one time.

In addition to providing good quality housing. it also provides wide-ranging support services to help them stay in it.

The Big Sleep Out at Nottingham Racecourse starts at 5pm on the night and will feature live entertainment from Queen tribute band Queen II, street food stalls and outlets, live acoustic performances by local talent, an outdoor cinema and so much more.

Advertisement