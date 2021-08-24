Manager officially announced for new Hucknall care home

Samantha, who started her role at Harrier House in July, has more than 25 years’ experience in the care sector spanning across commissioning, developing, and sustaining high standard quality care services.

She said: "I am a compassionate, empathic manager and promote residents to have a positive quality experience every day in a happy, homely environment.

"My goal is to provide a superb place to live and work and I’m truly excited and privileged to be the registered manager of Harrier House.

Samantha Kavanagh is the new manager at Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall

Harrier House is a brand new luxury care home that opened in May.

Dave Lock, managing director at Adept Care Homes, said: “I am delighted to have Samantha join us as manager of Harrier House.