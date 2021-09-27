Man's body found at side of Dispatch district river in Bulwell

The River Leen in Bulwell (Photo Google Street View)

On Saturday afternoon the emergency services were alerted by members of the public after the shocking discovery near Main Street in Bulwell.

Officers were alerted at 1.25pm and have launched an investigation into what is currently being treated as an unexplained death.

The man has not yet been identified, the Dispatch understands.

Speaking to another media outlet, Detective Inspector Mark Shaw, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers responded to reports of this tragic sudden death.

“We are treating the man’s death as unexplained and are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the River Leen in Bulwell around 7.30pm on Friday, 24 September to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 419 of 25 September 2021.”