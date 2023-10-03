News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Mansfield and Ashfield residents looking to adopt a dog are 'needed' for a new Channel 5 series

Dog lovers in the Mansfield and Ashfield wanting to adopt a dog are “welcome” to audition for a brand-new television series following Nottinghamshire’s Jerry Green Dog Rescue team.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Working closely with the Nottinghamshire branch of the UK-wide charity Jerry Green Dog Rescue, a new Channel 5 TV series titled – Who Will Love My Doggy? – is in production at the Warsop Lane site.

The series will feature staff, volunteers and potential adopters as they help to find new loving homes for dogs.

The “heart-warming” programme produced by Boom TV will follow the charity’s expert team of dog matchmakers who will search for potential owners and decide who is the perfect fit for their dogs in need.

The new programme titled 'Who Will Love My Doggy?' will follow the hardworking staff and volunteers as they help to find new homes for dogs currently in their care.The new programme titled 'Who Will Love My Doggy?' will follow the hardworking staff and volunteers as they help to find new homes for dogs currently in their care.
The new programme titled 'Who Will Love My Doggy?' will follow the hardworking staff and volunteers as they help to find new homes for dogs currently in their care.
Most Popular
Read More
Opinion: Why I became a monthly 'buddy' of a North Nottinghamshire dog rescue ch...

Boom TV, established in 1994, is responsible for producing more than 400 hours of television for broadcasters such as ITV, BBC and Channel 5.

Residents interested in adopting a dog and featuring on the series, can email [email protected] for more information.

Daniel Jones, producer at Boom TV, said: “As part of the series, we would love to find potential adopters.

“Specifically in the Nottinghamshire area.

“We welcome applications from all sections of the community who are looking to adopt a dog and would like to be involved with the series.”

Applicants should be aware that due to the high volume of responses – the production company cannot guarantee a reply to everyone.

The series joins the list of other recent dog shows on the channel, including Puppy School for Guide Dogs, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and Lost Dog, Found Dog with Clare Balding.

Related topics:Dog loversChannel 5MansfieldAshfieldResidentsNottinghamshire