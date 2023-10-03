Mansfield and Ashfield residents looking to adopt a dog are 'needed' for a new Channel 5 series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working closely with the Nottinghamshire branch of the UK-wide charity Jerry Green Dog Rescue, a new Channel 5 TV series titled – Who Will Love My Doggy? – is in production at the Warsop Lane site.

The series will feature staff, volunteers and potential adopters as they help to find new loving homes for dogs.

The “heart-warming” programme produced by Boom TV will follow the charity’s expert team of dog matchmakers who will search for potential owners and decide who is the perfect fit for their dogs in need.

Boom TV, established in 1994, is responsible for producing more than 400 hours of television for broadcasters such as ITV, BBC and Channel 5.

Residents interested in adopting a dog and featuring on the series, can email [email protected] for more information.

Daniel Jones, producer at Boom TV, said: “As part of the series, we would love to find potential adopters.

“Specifically in the Nottinghamshire area.

“We welcome applications from all sections of the community who are looking to adopt a dog and would like to be involved with the series.”

Applicants should be aware that due to the high volume of responses – the production company cannot guarantee a reply to everyone.