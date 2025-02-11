McDonald's committed to cutting ASB number of incidents at Hucknall restaurant

Fast food giant McDonald’s says it has a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards any anti-social behaviour (ASB) at its Hucknall restaurant.

The response comes after your Dispatch contacted the company about the spate of ASB incidents that have happened at the Hucknall restaurant on Ashgate Road in recent weeks.

These have included gangs of kids throwing items at windows, pushing trolleys around in the car park, causing a nuisance for other customers and refusing to leave when asked by staff.

There have also been reports in recent months of staff being abused and threatened when trying to remove trouble causers from the site.

McDonald's says it has a zero-tolerance approach to ASB at its Hucknall restaurant. Photo: Google

Hucknall residents have also expressed their concerns in comments on the Dispatch’s Facebook page.

One said: “It's disgusting and very frightening to go there after a certain time, nowhere is safe, the parents don't have a clue and they don't care at all what their kids are doing at night.”

Another posted: “That place seems to have got a bit frightening when taking children.”

Now, McDonald’s says it is working with the police and Ashfield Council to stamp out any ongoing occurances of ASB and stressed that incidents of ASB are unacceptable at any of its restaurants.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to making our restaurants a safe and welcoming environment for everyone and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social behaviour.

"The team at the Hucknall restaurant has been working in partnership with the local police and Ashfield council, to address the wider issue of anti-social behaviour in the area."