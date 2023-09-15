News you can trust since 1904
Meet the police in Hucknall as latest beat surgeries announced

Hucknall residents can air their concerns and ideas with the police at two beat surgeries in the town this month.
By John Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
The Hucknall beat team will be holding surgeries on Thursday, September 21 on the High Street from 10am to 11am and then again at the Engine Rooms on Watnall Road on Tuesday, September 26 from 7pm to 8pm.

Nottinghamshire Police say if you have any issues or concerns you would like to discuss with local police officers then please use one of these opportunities to meet them.

