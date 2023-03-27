The memorial stone, which lies in the churchyard at All Saints’ Church in Annesley, has been restored by specialist grave and memorial cleaners Eternal Respect.

Posting on its Facebook page – fb.com/eternalrespect – the company said: “Really pleased with the results of returning the site back to a condition it deserves.”

On the same thread, the company also provided the names of the miners who died in the disaster, which occurred after an explosion at the pit in June 1877, when it reopened having been closed for a month due to an underground fire.

The Annesley Colliery disaster memorial at All Saints church before and after restoration

The main cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.

