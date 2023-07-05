Amaya Nelson, aged 14, was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 4 and officers were concerned for her safety.

But in a post on their Facebook page late last night (Wednesday), police confirmed Amaya had been located.

The post said: “Amaya, who was reported missing from the Bulwell area of Nottingham, has been found.