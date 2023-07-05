Missing Bulwell teenager has been found
A teenager from Bulwell who had been reported as missing, has been found.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 00:06 BST
Amaya Nelson, aged 14, was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 4 and officers were concerned for her safety.
But in a post on their Facebook page late last night (Wednesday), police confirmed Amaya had been located.
The post said: “Amaya, who was reported missing from the Bulwell area of Nottingham, has been found.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal and helped to find her.”