Missing Hucknall teenager has been found

Evie Wilmott, 14, had been last seen at Hucknall Station on Saturday, July 23 and police were concerned for her safety.

But, following an appeal on social media, Nottinghamshire Police have now posted on their Facebook page that Evie has been found.

The post read: “Evie, who was reported as missing from the Hucknall area on July 23, has been located safely.