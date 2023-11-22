More than 130 ‘no-fault’ evictions begun on Nottinghamshire tenants in three months

A total of 132 ‘no-fault’ evictions proceedings were started against households across Nottinghamshire in just three months.

It means more than one household was faced with the prospect of losing their home every day across the city and county between July and September.

One Nottinghamshire charity which provides food to people who are homelessness or in need says the process is ‘soul-destroying’ for the people who are facing it.

A ‘no fault eviction’ refers to private landlords serving something called a Section 21 notice on a tenant at any point after the end of a fixed term tenancy.

Many people suffering no-fault evictions are finding themselves homeless for the first time. Photo: Submitted

There does not have to be any reason for the eviction but tenants must be given at least two months’ notice to quit.

A total of 59 no-fault evictions began in Nottingham in the three months data from the Ministry of Justice shows.

This is equivalent to a rate of 87 per 100,000 renting households.

Ashfield, where 20 evictions began, had the highest proportion in Nottinghamshire, equating to 114 per 100,000 renting households.

The Government had promised to abolish no-fault evictions in its Renters Reform Bill.

However, this has been delayed indefinitely, which the Government says is to allow time for court reforms.

Tracy Dickinson, co-founder of the Nottingham-based Tracy’s Street Kitchen, said: “We come across a lot of people in this situation at the moment.

“They can’t always get in somewhere straight away – it all depends on whether they’ve got a referral.

“They might have nowhere to turn and end up in a squat or end up in trouble.

“It often tends to affect young people in the 16 to 25 bracket, but also we’re seeing more older men aged 40 to 60.

“It’s soul-destroying for them.

"Many have never been homeless before, and it’s daunting not knowing where to turn.

“Something needs to be done about no-fault evictions – we need a different outlook.”

Citizens Advice offer guidance on what someone can do if they receive a Section 21 no fault eviction notice.

Some contracts allow landlords to issue them when a previous tenancy agreement comes to end.

They are legally required to give tenants reasonable notice, with the length depending on the contract.