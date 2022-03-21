More than 200 brews available when Nottingham Craft Beer Festival returns this summer

The festival marks the finale of Nottingham Craft Beer Week 2022 and takes place at the redeveloped Sneinton Market Avenues on June 17 and 18.

This is the fourth year the festival has taken place and more than 3,500 people are expected to attend over three sessions.

Breweries from as far afield as Manchester (Cloudwater, Pomona Island), Liverpool (Black Lodge), Leeds (North Brewing Co, Amity), Newcastle (Wylam), North Wales (Pollys), Sheffield (Heist), York (Brew York), Leicester (Emperors) and Derby (Buxton) will be taking part.

Thousands are expected to attend the Nottingham Craft Beer Festival when it returns in June. Photo: Tom Morley

They join a strong Nottinghamshire-based brewery contingent that includes Bang the Elephant, Black Iris, Brew Cavern, Castle Rock, Liquid Light, Magpie, Navigation, Neon Raptor and Totally Brewed.

A range of non-beer drinks will also be available from local suppliers at the festival including wine (Blend Cafe), cider (Magpie Brewery), gin (Redsmith Distillery) and various liqueurs (Oxton Liqueur Company).

Al Gilby, one of the co-organisers, said: “After the success of previous years, we’re proud to bring this event back to the Sneinton Market Avenues.

“We managed to put on a great, if slightly scaled down, festival last year despite the pandemic.

"This year we’re hopeful we’ll be back fully and able to welcome more people in.”

“One of the special things about our festival is that all the drinks stalls are staffed by people who work at the breweries.

"So if you go up to a stall and buy a beer you can ask them directly about the drink, its ingredients and the process that went into making it.”

As well as a lot of great beer, the festival will also feature street food, live music, tutored tastings and various other entertainment.

Tickets are on sale for £12 per session and the price includes a programme and souvenir festival glass – click here for details.

The event is split into three sessions – Friday night (5.30pm to 10.30pm), Saturday day (12noon to 5pm) and Saturday night (6pm to 10.30pm).

The event is completely cashless and all payments for beer and food will be taken at each stall using contactless or chip and pin.

The event will be the finale of Nottingham Craft Beer Week 2022, which, in 2020, was awarded the title of the UK’s Best Craft Beer Promotion from SIBA (the Society of Independent Brewers).