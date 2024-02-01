More than a dozen Nottinghamshire schools in financial deficit – as numbers soar across England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as the number of schools losing money across England soared last year.

The Association of School and College leaders said government investment has "failed to keep pace with rising costs", warning deficits will harm pupils' education.

Department for Education figures show 19 local authority-maintained schools in Nottinghamshire were in a financial deficit in 2022-23.

A school is in a financial deficit when it spends more than it earned when factoring in the previous year's balance.

It meant 11 per cent of the 173 schools who provided financial information ran at a deficit last year – up slightly from 10.6 per cent the year before.

The same schools may not have submitted sufficient information each year.

Nationally, there was a significant rise in the number of schools running a negative budget.

Some 13.1 per cent of local authority-run schools in England had a deficit in 2022-23 – an almost 50 per cent rise on the year before.

Julia Harnden, funding specialist at the ASCL, said many schools must operate in-year deficits while identifying longer term savings because of stalling investment in education.

She said: "While schools endeavour to do this without detriment to pupils, this inevitably impacts on provision, such as pastoral support, curriculum options and routine building maintenance.

"Despite the Prime Minister’s promise that his main funding priority in every spending review will be education, schools and colleges received barely a mention in the autumn statement.

"This must be rectified in the spring budget to turn rhetoric into reality."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union the National Association of Head Teachers, said: "The number of schools being forced into deficit shows that government funding of education is nowhere near where it should be for the level of demand that actually exists."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "School funding is rising to more than £59.6 billion next year – the highest ever level in real terms per pupil.