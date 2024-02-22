3 . Check out opening days at Sherwood Observatory

What better way to spend quality time together than stargazing? Although an observatory is not entirely necessary for this activity, as there are plenty of rural spots to witness the beauty of the night sky, it does always helps to have an expert on hand. It is worth checking out opening days and events at Sherwood observatory for your 2024 diary. Location: Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton. Photo: Sherwood Observatory