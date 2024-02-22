News you can trust since 1904
Mother's Day is on the way: Here are nine different ways to celebrate in the Mansfield and Ashfield area

With March 10 marking Mother's Day this year – best known as Mothering Sunday – we thought it would be fun to suggest different ways to celebrate.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:35 GMT

Flowers and afternoon tea are great ways to celebrate Mother’s Day – but we’ve got you covered if you want to try something different.

Here are seven alternative suggestions for ways to celebrate in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

If the weather stays dry, why not enjoy picnic in the park? According to Tripadvisor, the best nature spots in the area are Sherwood Forest, Vicar Water Country Park, Thieves Wood, Pleasley Nature Reserve, Rufford Country Park, Brierley Forest Park and Portland Park Country Park.

1. Picnic in the park

I suppose this would be one sentimental way of marking the special day. There are a range of great tattoo artists and parlours in the Mansfield and Ashfield area. Mansfield has The Monster Shop and Deeper than the Needle. Ashfield has Sutton's House of Iris and Hucknall's Vision Ink.

2. Get matching tattoos

What better way to spend quality time together than stargazing? Although an observatory is not entirely necessary for this activity, as there are plenty of rural spots to witness the beauty of the night sky, it does always helps to have an expert on hand. It is worth checking out opening days and events at Sherwood observatory for your 2024 diary. Location: Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

3. Check out opening days at Sherwood Observatory

Why not take your mum to see a film at your nearest cinema? You can visit ODEON at Mansfield on Park Lane or The Arc Cinema on Hucknall High Street.

4. Cinema trip

