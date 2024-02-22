Flowers and afternoon tea are great ways to celebrate Mother’s Day – but we’ve got you covered if you want to try something different.
Here are seven alternative suggestions for ways to celebrate in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
1. Picnic in the park
If the weather stays dry, why not enjoy picnic in the park? According to Tripadvisor, the best nature spots in the area are Sherwood Forest, Vicar Water Country Park, Thieves Wood, Pleasley Nature Reserve, Rufford Country Park, Brierley Forest Park and Portland Park Country Park. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Get matching tattoos
I suppose this would be one sentimental way of marking the special day. There are a range of great tattoo artists and parlours in the Mansfield and Ashfield area. Mansfield has The Monster Shop and Deeper than the Needle. Ashfield has Sutton's House of Iris and Hucknall's Vision Ink. Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Check out opening days at Sherwood Observatory
What better way to spend quality time together than stargazing? Although an observatory is not entirely necessary for this activity, as there are plenty of rural spots to witness the beauty of the night sky, it does always helps to have an expert on hand. It is worth checking out opening days and events at Sherwood observatory for your 2024 diary. Location: Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton. Photo: Sherwood Observatory
4. Cinema trip
Why not take your mum to see a film at your nearest cinema? You can visit ODEON at Mansfield on Park Lane or The Arc Cinema on Hucknall High Street. Photo: Google Maps