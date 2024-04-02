Ms Nottingham Galaxy 2024 prepares 11,000 feet skydive fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 18 May 2024, she will take to the skies, ascending to 11,000 feet before embarking on a heart-pounding skydiving adventure.

However, her leap into the unknown is more than just an adrenaline-fueled escapade; it's a poignant gesture in memory of her parents and a powerful fundraiser for The Christie charity, dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families.

For Paris Lowe, this endeavour represents one of her most significant challenges yet. The thought of free-falling from such heights might evoke fear in many, but Paris's courage is driven by a profound sense of purpose. With unwavering determination, she is willing to push herself to new heights – quite literally – for a cause close to her heart.

Ms Nottingham 2024

In a statement, Paris expressed both the magnitude of her undertaking and her unwavering commitment to the cause.

"This skydiving experience is one of the biggest firsts for me," she admitted.

"But knowing that it's in honour of my beloved parents who sadly passed when I was young and in support of The Christie charity makes it all worthwhile. Cancer affects so many lives, and I hope that by taking on this challenge, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling this disease."

The Christie charity holds a special place in Paris's heart, as it provides vital support to cancer patients and their families during their most challenging moments. From cutting-edge research to compassionate care, the organization offers a range of services designed to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for those affected by cancer.

Paris's plea for support extends beyond mere encouragement. She hopes to inspire others to join her in this noble cause by making donations, no matter how small. Every contribution, she emphasizes, has the power to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families facing the daunting realities of cancer.

As the countdown to her skydiving fundraiser begins, Paris stands as a beacon of bravery, compassion, and resilience. Her willingness to confront her fears and champion a cause greater than herself serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit. With each leap, she honours the memory of her parents and shines a light of hope for all those affected by cancer.

To support Paris's skydiving fundraiser for The Christie charity, donations can be made through: JustGiving.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will help make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.